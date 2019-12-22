Ondo deputy governor says no dispute between him and Governor Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has denied the rumours making the round that he has fallen out with Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu over the 2020 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi, made the clearification while addressing the people of Apoi in Eseodo Local Government area of the state at the weekend.

He blamed the reported crisis on political jobbers whom he said are seeking patronage from the government.

There have been insinuations in some quarters that Ajayi has fallen out with Governor Akeredolu over the reelection bid of the governor.

It was also rumoured that Ajayi would dump the All Progressives Congress(APC) in order to contest the governorship election or would contest the party’s ticket with the governor.

But Ajayi, who was speaking at the Praise Night organised by the people of Apoi, said the people should not worry themselves about the rumour that he was fighting the governor.

He blamed the reported dispute on those seeking to cause crisis in the state executive council in order to reap political benefits ahead of next year’s governorship election.

His words: “I rejoice with the entire Apoi kingdom on this occasion of Praise Night. You must have been hearing one or two comments here and there about a conflict between me and the governor. Don’t worry yourself. It is normal thing in politics.

“The governor and myself are doing very well. We are brothers and we are working together for the progress of Ondo State.

“I commend the Kalasuwe of Apoiland for this initiative. I pray it continues every year.”

Ajayi said the governor expressed his greetings to the people of Apoi and wished them merry Christmas and New Year and be mindful of job seekers whose stock in trade is cheap blackmail and political propaganda.

The Deputy Governor admonished the people to pray for the governor, who is their kinsman; since his mother is from the kingdom, the government and the monarchs leading the people.

The Kalasuwe of Apoiland, Sunday Amuseghan, in his speech said the Praise Night is to appreciate God for His protection over the kingdom.

