Ondo declares 3-week holiday for schools submerged in floodwaters

Ondo state government has closed down schools in flood-prone areas for three weeks starting Monday.

The primary and secondary schools in the affected riverine areas are already submerged in floodwaters.

Ondo information commissioner Donald Ojogo says the closure is to forestall possible accidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods.

The goverment directed all Head Teachers and Principals to enforce this directive; and in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated while Government works out remedial logistics believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three-weeks holiday.

Two adhoc committees have been constituted to assess the affected communities.

