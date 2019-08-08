Ondo bank robbery: We have set up a special team to hunt robbers – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ondo state has said that a special team of investigators have been set up to hunt down a gang of armed robbers who attacked a bank in Iju, Akure local government area of the state at the weekend where a woman was killed.

Spokesman for the Ondo state police command, Femi Joseph told Daily Trust on Thursday that a special team is now handling the matter, adding that he was sure they will soon get the bandits.

The gang of six robbers including a female, dressed in black had stormed a branch of Wema bank in the town that fateful day and forced their way into the banking hall, killing a cleaner before making their way into the strong room.

Sources said the only female member of the team armed with explosives was said to have stood daringly in front of the bank while three others walked into the banking hall , armed to the teeth and blew the strong room open, carting away a huge sum of money.

A mobile policemen who was said to be living close to the bank was said to have shot at them repeatedly injuring one of them.

Responding, the robbers were said to have threw a dynamite at the house where the policeman was, blowing off the roof of the house, forcing occupants to fled in different directions.

