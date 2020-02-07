Ondo bank robbery: four policemen, bank guard killed as AIG, CP visit scene

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Ondo state have confirmed the death of four policemen and a bank guard during the bank robbery which occurred Thursday evening in Ile- Oluji.

Spokesman of the Ondo state police command, Mr Femi Joseph told Daily Trust on Friday that a police inspector was killed at the scene while the three others were ambushed.

According to him, the three policemen had gone to the town with a VIP for a different thing but were ambushed by the robbers.

A security guard attached to one of the banks was also shot dead by the robbers who attacked two banks in the town.

Following the sad incident, the new Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of zone 11 who resumed office barely two weeks, Mr Bashir Makama and the Commissioner of Police, Ondo state command Mr Adie Undie visited Ile-Oluji Friday morning to see the damage.

Joseph said they have commenced investigation into the matter but can not disclose their findings for now.

He also said they were already on the trail of the gang.

It would be recalled that a gang of dare devil robbers stormed the town at about 4:00pm on Thursday and attacked the banks.

During the raid, the gang was said to have gained entrance into the bank by using dynamite to blow open the entrance door before making their way to the strong room.

Meanwhile, the police said they were not aware that they made away with any loot.

