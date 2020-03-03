Ondo Assembly passes law setting up Amotekun Corps

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law, a bill setting up the State Security Network Agency known as the Amotekun Corps.

At the resumed plenary today, Mr Bode Adeyelu, read the bill for the third time, with the Majority Leader, Mr Jamiu Maito, moving the motion for its passage which was seconded by Leonard Akinribido, the Deputy Minority Leader.

Speaking on the recommendations of the bill, Begudu said the security agency would have a board to be administered by a chairman to be appointed by the governor.

He added that the chairman must be a person of proven integrity while there would be a commander to lead the personnel of the corps on field.

The committee chairman noted that the commander must be a retired security personnel not below the rank of a major or its equivalent, with his confirmation at the behest of the assembly.

According to him, the template of the state was being used by others to harmonise the bill.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, on his part, described the passage of the bill as remarkable.

Oleyelogun, who wore Amotekun traditional attire, said the bill, if assented to by the governor, would reduce crime in the state.

He explained that the corps would be a community policing body that would complement the work of other security agencies in the state.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola Olawoye, said that history had been made in the state.

Olawoye noted that it was the first time that the Yoruba race would speak with one voice without opposition.

