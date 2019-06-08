Ondo APC youths endorse Lawan, Boroffice for Senate leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Tuesday’s inauguration of the National Assembly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League, Ondo State, has endorsed the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North) and Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) to lead the 9th Senate in the capacities of Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

The group, in a statement on Saturday by its coordinator, Comrade Tosin Lawal, described the duo of Senator Lawan and Senator Boroffice as progressive paring and perfect combination to mobilize legislative support for the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration towards the actualisation of the next level agenda.

“Among other reasons, we decided to publicly canvass for the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Senator Ajayi Boroffice as Deputy Senate President because they are foundation members of the APC. They understand the policies and programmes of the APC-led administration.

“They are trusted, loyal and committed members of the party. The progressive pairing will reduce rancour between the executive and legislative arms of government. They are most suitable for the Senate leadership.

“Out of the contenders for the position of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ajayi Boroffice is the best. His persona exemplifies the capacity, maturity and temperament needed to lead the senate in the capacity of Deputy Senate President. He is a patriotic Nigerian with fecund legislative experience. He is a loyal party man,” Lawal said.

