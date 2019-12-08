Ondo, Akure to get general hospital – Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said Akure, the Ondo State capital and Ondo City will soon get general hospitals to replace the old ones that were amalgamated to form a multi complex teaching hospitals in both towns.

It will be recalled that the Akeredolu’s administration signed into law the establishment of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Complex (UNIMEDTHC).

The Law amalgamated existing specialist hospitals in Akure and Ondo town to form a Multi Complex Teaching Hospital, named University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex for the already existing University of Medical Sciences.

Akeredolu said his administration understands that Teaching hospitals are meant for referral cases, adding that the two towns will soon get another general hospital.

Akeredolu was speaking at the Ekimogun Day Festival 2019.

