Ondo 2020: Speaker, APC leaders in Ifedore LG endorse Akeredolu

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, and other APC leaders in Ifedore Local Government area, have endorsed Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for second term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oleyelogun, who hails from the local government, joined other leaders in all the 10 wards making up the council area on Wednesday in Igbara-Oke, to endorse the governor.

The party leaders described as unprecedented, the performances of Akeredolu as well as his purposeful leadership in the council area and the state in general.

Speaking at the meeting, Oleyelogun hinged Akeredolu’s endorsement on what he called his landmark achievements in all sectors in the state.

The speaker maintained that the people of the council area wanted continuity of good governance in the state, hence the need to give the governor an opportunity for another term in office.

“Akeredolu is a reliable leader and a man of his words. He has impacted on people’s lives through his good works.

“Since his assumption of office, many development projects have been undertaken in our local government and the state in general,” Oleyelogun said.

Also, Mr Tobi Ogunleye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, urged the people of the area to give the governor overwhelming votes in order to reciprocate ‘his iconic service to humanity.’

Ogunleye, who is also the Chairman, Committee on Aketi for Second Term in the area, cited the Sunshine Rice Mill, established by the governor in Igbara-Oke, as having improved the agricultural and economic base of the council area.

Aside the health care facility sited in the area by the governor, he also mentioned the several roads which Akeredolu had rehabilitated and/or constructed as well as the schools he had built and renovated for the benefit of the people.

Ogunleye also said that there were plans by the Akeredolu-led administration to site an industrial hub in Ijare zone soon, saying that this would create employment opportunities for the teeming youth in the area.

“That is why we are all solidly behind him,” he stated.

Mrs Oluyemisi Adu and Mr Kehinde Oluwajana, the Woman Leader and the Youth Leader in the local government area respectively, said that the governor had given the welfare of women, youths and the vulnerable priority through various intervention and support programmes.

According to them, the governor deserves a second term “for the good work to continue.”

Other stakeholders, including former chairmen of the local government, chiefs, market women and community leaders, said they decided to canvass for Akeredolu’s re-election owing to the confidence they had in him.

The leaders, who lauded the giant strides recorded in the council area, said Akeredolu had done a lot in improving its socio-economic prospects.

They, however, prayed for the governor’s quick recovery to enable him continue his good works for the overall growth and development of the state. (NAN)

