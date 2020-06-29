Ondo 2020: South West youths flay traditional rulers for endorsing Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

Youths in the South-West geopolitical zone are unhappy over the involvement of Obas in partisan politics.

The youths, under the umbrella of South West Youth Forum (Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo states), flayed the recent endorsement of governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo for second term by monarchs in the state.

National Chairman of the Forum, Folusho Ajimuda and Secretary, Adeola Akinjeji told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that the action of the Obas in endorsing a candidate for an election was “strange.”

Daily Trust reports that traditional rulers in the 18 local government areas in Ondo State had, last week, endorsed Akeredolu ahead of the October election in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The traditional rulers said they were endorsing the governor because of his meritorious achievements in the last three and half years.

But the forum said with “profound respect” to the royal fathers, the action of endorsing a candidate was “strange in view of the fact that Obas are meant to be apolitical, play fatherly role to all apart from being the custodians of tradition and customs of the people, as well as fostering peace and tranquility in their respective domains.”

The forum said by their action, they could be “drawing criticisms, opprobrium and shame to themselves and the royal seats.”

According to the youths, it is highly disappointing for the traditional rulers to allow themselves to be dragged into the murky waters of politics.

The forum said: “We hear the Obas have agreed to set up working committee across the three senatorial districts and go from house to house to seek for votes for governor Akeredolu.

“The truth is that the Kabiyesis had gone too far by involving themselves in partisanship/endorsement and they should retrace their royal steps and provide a plain leveling ground for all political parties/aspirants in their domains as it is expected of them.

“They should not drag their royal garments in the muddy political waters” the group said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App