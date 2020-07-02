Ondo 2020: S/West youths criticize monarchs over Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

Youths in the South West, yesterday, expressed reservation over the involvement of traditional rulers in partisan politics.

The youths, under the umbrella of South West Youth Forum (Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo states) spoke following the recent endorsement of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo for a second term by monarchs in the state.

The National Chairman of the forum, Folusho Ajimuda, and Secretary, Adeola Akinjeji, told newsmen in Lagos that the action of the obas in endorsing a candidate for an election was “strange”.

Our correspondent reports that traditional rulers in the 18 LGAs of Ondo State had last week endorsed Akeredolu ahead of the October governorship election in the state claiming they were endorsing him because of his meritorious achievements in the last three and half years.

But the forum said with “profound respect” to the royal fathers, the action of endorsing a candidate was “strange in view of the fact that obas are meant to be apolitical, play fatherly role to all apart from being the custodians of tradition and customs of the people, as well as fostering peace and tranquility in their respective domains.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in the state.

