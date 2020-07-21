Ondo 2020: PDP gives guidelines for primary election

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state has given guidelines for the conduct of its governorship primary election slated for Wednesday.

In a statement signed by the state’s caretaker chairman, Engr Clement Faboyede, the party said only delegates, agents to the aspirants, journalists and security agents would be allowed into the venue of the primary which will take place at the state event centre, the DOME.

“No member of the party outside the above mentioned are allowed to come to the venue.

“On no account should any delegate be seen wearing any campaign materials at the venue of the primaries.

“There shall be no loitering or gathering around the venue. Anyone who is not a delegate or the above mentioned shall be deemed an intruder and promptly arrested.

“All delegates should come with their INEC personal voters card (PVC)”.

These, the statement said was put in place for smooth conduct of the election.

Eight aspirants, including the incumbent deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi who defected from APC recently are jostling for the party’s ticket.

Also in the race is the state’s former Attorney General and commissioner for justice, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) who was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in 2016 election.

Others aspirants are Dr Eddy Olafeso, the national vice Chairman of PDP, South West; Engr Sola Ebiseni, a two-time commissioner in the state; Banjo Okunomo a former publicity secretary of the party’ Dr Bode Ayorinde, a former member of the House of Representatives; Senator Boluwaji Kunlere and Mr Godday Arewa.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App