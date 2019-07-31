Onaiyekan faults FG’s proscription of Shiite group

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onayeikan, has described the proscription of the Shiite movement by the Federal Government as an error,

He said this yesterday in Abuja at a news conference on the programmes for the celebration of his 50th priestly ordination and the launch of a book in his honour titled, “Thy will be done: A portrait of John Cardinal Onaiyekan” slated for Thursday in Abuja.

“The proscription (of Shiite) portrays us as a country where government can wake up one day, get a court order from nowhere that particular religious group is proscribed. If we allow that to go, it means Catholics and my own religion too can be prescribed any day by any government who manages to get any judge to issue an ex-parte or non-ex-parte order.”

He said the Shiite sect had the right to protest the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, noting that if he (Onaiyekan) was detained unjustly, it would be difficult to prevent Catholic faithful from protesting against his incarceration.

“I don’t know what will happen if I was detained unjustly and the court orders my release and they refuse to allow me to come out, I don’t know if anybody will be able to stop the Catholics from protesting,” he said.

He however said the government could hold a religious group accountable for breaking the law by prosecuting them under existing laws, but that proscribing them is a mistake and a step taken too far.

The Catholic Archbishop also called for a better application of the Ruga settlement, saying the idea should be utilized and not jettisoned entirely.

“The good effect of the Ruga, even if it is meant for the Fulanis, we can make a case that if it is good for the Fulanis, it can be good for others that all the states can decide that all their young ones ready to go into agriculture and animal husbandry can be brought together with housing, light, instead of walking up and down the streets of Abuja.

“The money meant for Ruga settlement could be channeled properly towards empowering and improving the lives of many Nigerians,” Onaiyekan said.

