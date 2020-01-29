On the president’s baffling statement on insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2003 when President Buhari began his odyssey to become president of Nigeria after his years as head of state in the ‘80s, the one thing that remained constant in his campaigns was the pledge to tackle insecurity in the country.

At that time, insecurity mostly consisted of ethnic and religious clashes that the Obasanjo government failed to handle effectively. Between 2003 and 2015, when Buhari eventually won elections, the nature of this insecurity had evolved – from ethnic and religious riots, to post-election carnages, the Niger Delta crisis, farmers and herders clashes, kidnapping, banditry and ultimately the rise of the Boko Haram – but the president’s promises, like the North Star, remained constant.

Of the three prominent promises that spiced his campaigns in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, tackling insecurity was always first, followed by improving the economy and fighting corruption. It was principally on the strength of these, particularly on insecurity, considering President Jonathan’s catastrophic handling of the Boko Haram insurrection, that Buhari was elected into office in 2015.

Nigerians believed that he had not only the political will to fulfil this promise but also the knowhow as a retired general. The first thing Buhari did as president, which gave Nigerians enormous hope, was to “relocate” the service chiefs to Maiduguri, the epicentre of the insurgency. It gave the impression the president was committed to defeating Boko Haram in the six months he had promised.

When those six months slinked past with Boko Haram widely subdued and boxed into a corner of the country but still very potent, the president declared in December 2015 that the group had been “technically defeated.”

It was one of many baffling comments the president and his team would make concerning insecurity in the country – others include Vice President Osinbajo’s claim that cases of kidnappings were “exaggerated”, or even the president’s categorisation of the bandits menace as “isolated” following the killing of Funke Olakunrin.

The declaration raised questions as to what it means to technically defeat an enemy that still had the capacity to inflict damaging blows on military formations in the North East and at present outnumbers the Nigerian Army, according to intelligence estimates.

The president’s recent comments that he is “taken aback” by the state of security in the North West is as puzzling a statement as any. Banditry and kidnappings are not new threats that popped out of nowhere. They, in fact, predated the president’s first coming in 2015.

What has changed, despite the promises, despite his years in office, is that they have escalated. It is this escalation that has baffled Nigerians.

