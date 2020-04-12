On states lifting bans on social gatherings

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worrisome that some state governors have lifted the ban on social gatherings even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage many parts of the country with new cases being confirmed on daily basis.

At the last count, states such as Kogi, Taraba, Katsina and Rivers, just to mention a few, have lifted ban on social gatherings.

Christians and Muslims have been given their leverage to now go to their places of worship despite the advice by health authorities on the need for social distancing at this time.

One is forced to ask what warranted the decision of the governors in lifting the ban at a time the pandemic is spreading fast. Do these governors really understand the implication of such decisions?

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

State like Katsina has just recorded a death from COVID-19 and one would have thought that the governor would take stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus. But on the contrary, he has lifted the ban and allowed Muslims to hold congregational prayers.

I wish to call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, call these governors to order before things get out of hands.

Most of these governors don’t even have the capacity to handle the disease but they are reluctant in taking proactive measures in containing this deadly virus.

Ameh Olofu writes from Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja

Related

Download Daily Trust News App