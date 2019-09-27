On peaceful resolution of conflicts

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no doubt that harmonious resolution of conflicts remain the best option for the attainment of a peaceful world.

This is in tandem with this year’s International Day of Peace celebration which was observed globally on September 21.

This initiative is to encourage all and sundry to acquire skills on mediation and conflict resolution, because it is not alien to us, mediation is the approach ours grandfathers used to resolve conflicts.’

In this vein, we called on the federal government to ‘establish peace and conflict mediation centres in the entire 774 local government areas in Nigeria.’

The establishment of such centres will invariably give Nigerians easy access to acquiring mediation skills that can be leverage upon as an alternative to suits that may drag on in courts for disturbing number of years.

Mediation is a very viable way of conflict resolution, and a professional mediator uses skills acquired to achieve an amicable solution to a dispute.

One of the mechanisms is to separate the people problem from problem. And, when this done the bone of contention becomes a common problem that can be resolved ‘‘within few months’’ as against ‘‘15 years’’ or more in courts.

The beauty of mediation is that after reaching a resolution parties have a very high propensity to continue dealing with each other because of the friendly approach used to end it.

Ambassador Clementina Amaka Okolo, President, Mediation, Peace and Vocational Training Initiatives (MPVTI)

