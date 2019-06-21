  1. Home
On Morsi’s death

By Umaru, Enemona Ismaila, Gombe
Former President of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi, dies while in court.
I have seen lots of persons expressing shock and dismay as to his death. Lots of persons calling him a hero. Some news outlets even captured it as the world expressing shock over his death; the same news outlets described his government as the first elected democratic government in Egypt.

The same world and persons, that were silent and turned a blind eye when a democratic government led by him was forcefully overthrown entrenching dictatorship clothed in a cloak of a beautiful democratic attire. The world and its so-called democratic crusaders saw nothing wrong in the arrest and detention of he and his party members; it never raised a voice as to his detention and politically motivated trial. He gradually withered away from the headlines, and then strongly bounced back in death.

The world should not be shocked but ashamed of itself, its hypocrisy and double standards. The World has failed you. In Peace I strongly believe you will rest Morsi, as the other side most definitely will not be ridden in the stench of hypocrisy, betrayals and double standards.

Umaru, Enemona Ismaila, Gombe,

Gombe State. 07039102092

mona112umar@gmail.com

