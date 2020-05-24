On moon sighting controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

According to astronomical calculations the conjunction of the new moon of Shawwal was to occur in Nigeria at 6:39pm on Friday, 29th day of Ramadan and 8:39pm in Saudi Arabia which made it practically impossible to view the moon either with the naked eye or an optical aid in both countries.

Many had already concluded, days before, that Saudi Arabia would complete 30days of Ramadan but the contradiction lies with Nigeria, that is following the Maliki school of thought where moon sighting can be announced when two trusted people confirm the sighting of the new crescent. Many believed it would be very difficult or even impossible for some few Nigerians to claim sighting of the new crescent despite that astronomical impossibility due to the controversial nature of our society today.

My view here is, if we can use clock to determine the time of Sahur and Iftar without necessarily coming out to see the Fajr or Sunset with the naked eye then we can be basing, at least, the possibility of moon sighting on the astronomical calculations since we are in an era of technology. This should not rather discard the Sunnah of looking out for the new crescent but should just give a guide.

Nonetheless, reliable Islamic scholars with knowledge of both Astronomy and Islam are in best position to give us fatwa on this if it won’t contravene the Sunnah of our most beloved Rasoolullah (SAW)

Suleiman Ahmad

