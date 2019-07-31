On General Abubakar’s national security summit

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) to withdraw from the national security summit convened by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar is baffling and incomprehensible. Brimming with self-righteousness, the leaders of Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF and the Middle Belt Forum hinged their action on the fact that Gan Allah Fulani Development Association and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) were invited to the parley in the “category of socio-cultural organisations”, which designation properly “belongs” to them. Additionally, MACBAN as “a trade association for cattle herders” should not be lumped together with “our respected socio-cultural platforms.”

Pray who is more worthy of inclusion in a summit on national security than MACBAN and Gan Allah? After all, it is the people who the duo profess to represent that are being “accused of various violations of human rights, including the right to life, across the country.” Surely their attendance at the meeting will be an opportunity to press MACBAN leaders on these serious allegations and demand answers.

But that’s not the modus operandi of the quartet of Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF and the Middle Belt Forum. Theirs is to employ bellicosity and belligerence to try to pummel those with opposing views and beliefs into surrender. Relying on self assuredness bordering on arrogance these “socio-cultural” groups assign superior motives to their activism, something that’s specious and spurious. Afenifere, Ohanaeze, et al are, at the bottom, pressure groups that seek to influence governmental policies in favour of their constituencies. So does MACBAN, never mind the absence “learned men” and those familiar with “dogon turanci” among both its leaders and followers.

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF and the Middle Belt Forum have constituted themselves into Nigeria’s Brahmins; speaking only to themselves, they move from one meeting to another summit to another rally assuring one another of the infallibility of their positions. Any forum where they will be just one of the attendees not the leading voices will not do. General Abubakar’s parley is one such event. Fortunately, there are others whose concern for the country outweighs ideological considerations.

M T Usman aboumahmud@yahoo.com

