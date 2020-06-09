On-board protocol: Delta blocks middle seats, as Emirates resumes flights

ADVERTISEMENT

As airlines globally mull physical distancing on-board as they reopen, Delta yesterday hinted on continuing to block the selection of middle seats and capping seating in every cabin through Sept. 30, 2020.

The airline, in a statement issued on Monday, said it would ensure more space for customers on all aircraft by capping seating at 50percent in First Class; 60 percent in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+, and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in Delta One to reduce the total number of customers on board.

“Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch.

Meanwhile, with effect from 15th June, Emirates would resume flights to 29 cities across its network, the airline said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

This followed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government’s lifting of restrictions on transit passengers services.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App