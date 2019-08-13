Omo-Agege: Why we went to see Buhari in Daura

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said that they went to Daura, Katsina State to reassure President Muhammadu Buhari of their commitment to the implementation of next level agenda.

Omo-Agege and 10 governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid a Sallah homage to the president in his Daura country home on Monday.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State led the Governors.

Other governors in attendance are Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mohammad Badaru (Jigawa), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha was also in attendance. Dignitaries have continued to pay Sallah homage to the president at his countryhome in GRA area of Daura.

Omo-Agege told newsmen “ We felt it is right since the Senate President is far away in Saudi offering prayers for this country and the leadership. We are here representing the Senate President and the senate to extend felicitations to Mr President as we celebrate Sallah.

“You know, it has not been very easy for us as a country in terms of the challenges we face. Notwithstanding, Mr. President has managed to steer the ship of state very successfully.”

“ We came here to congratulate him and also to reassure him that going forward the National Assembly, most especially the Senate that we are ready to provide enabling environment for the content of the next level agenda be implemented,” he said.

