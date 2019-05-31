Omo-Agege, Urhobo land and National Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

In the public sphere, not limited to Nigeria alone, perception plays a crucial role in the way we react to issues or do things on a daily basis. The image we portray either of ourselves or the environment is therefore very important to the response we get from others within social contexts. In other words, it is imperative to portray oneself in a certain light for others to take one’s actions seriously.

This is what is referred to as branding in corporate-political cycles. One man who by his dance of fate and training understands the underpinning principle of being in public glare selflessly and who premises his actions towards the ideals of effective leadership and constituency representation is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the voice of the Delta Central District constituents at the current Senate.

His rise to prominence is not by sudden flight. He has really crossed the Rubicon; as a lawyer born to a celebrated judge of Nigeria extraction, who served in The Gambia, like father like son, Ovie Omo Agege performed well in the United States of America and later among others before his present portfolio was Executive Assistant to a Delta State Governor, a Commissioner in the same state and Secretary to Delta State Government. The man is simply a technocrat and not at the Senate to warm the seat but to do the needful by presenting bills and righting wrongs whilst contributing his quota to the developmental aspirations of Nigeria.

In his present calling, he has made unquenchable history by challenging the unpopular and indiscriminate suspension of National Assembly Members by their leadership without recourse to the constituents who elected them. It was a case which some lawmakers who were used to such recklessness saw in the beginning as “dead on arrival”, but Omo-Agege armed with his resilience and determination changed the narrative and today, all members of the National Assembly are proud beneficiaries of his successful exploit.

So intrinsic are Omo-Agege’s offerings. More like well-tuned harps, or the nice pitch of violins in listening ears, his strides call peoples’ attention to the hope they inspire in the collective psyche. His caper over the Delta’s sphere has left enduring cadences. The very reason he was called in 2015 to represent his people in the red chamber of the National Assembly, the summation of which has been variously described as ‘quality representation like never before’.

The desire to be an outstanding breed, quite distinct from others, inspired his super-curiosity and love for new challenges. This undergirds his stance to always give back to the society where his roots are traceable.

The desire to contribute his quota to the development of Urhobo and Delta State at large has since become an enduring covenant between him and God. In his 2018 yuletide message to his people, he averred “2018 has been a particularly exciting year for the Urhobo nation. We made tremendous progress in our determined effort to regain our standing in the comity of ethnic nationalities and we are moving forward with confidence in our abilities to achieve greatness again”. What an inspiring note in a leadership needy nation!

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a selfless public servant who does not only take stock of the needs of his people but also find means of putting a smile in their faces. In less than four years at the Senate, he is been able to lobby and worked for the funding and commencement of work on the dualization of Sapele-Agbor-Ewu road, section 1&2 in Delta and Edo States, constructed/supply and installed solar-powered water supply schemes complete with water reticulation pipes network each at Ugheli main market; Ophori town, Agbarho and Orogun in Ugheli North, Ugborikoko market and Uugborikoko in Uvwie, Orhuhoru in Udu and Abraka in Ethiope East.

Not done, this distinguished senator designed and constructed two blocks of three classrooms with one toilet each at Ugono Primary school, Ugono, Orogun clan in Ugheli North. He designed, supplied and installed solar street lights each at Ibadan-Amukpe, Ejekimoni town and Amukpe community town hall road in Sapele LGA, Urede, Erovie quarters to Egbo quarters, Uwherun and Ugono in Ughelli North, Igun town in Ethiope West. He constructed primary healthcare center each at Omavovwe-Agbarha in Ughelli North and Irhodo II/Jesse in Ethiope West.

His burning passion for progress saw him constructing a 500KVA transformer substation each at Uduere street, Otovwodo community and Agbarha junction in Ughelli North. He went further to construct 300KVA transformer substation each at Okorotumu street, Effurun in Uvwie, Osia junction, Isoko road by central mosques, Daniel Umukoro extension and Uloho avenue in Ughelli North. He also provided dental and ophthalmological equipment at the Mariere Memorial Central Hospital in Ughelli.

Under his watch and influence, improvement and rehabilitation greeted the water scheme at Oghara, Agbaro Otor, Ugono, Orhomurum in Ughelli North, Okpara waterside in Ethiope East. The highly revered OBASIRI constructed solar water supply scheme with PS4000 each at mami market by army barracks, Effurun in Uvwie, Orhuwhorun, Aladja in Udu, Ewu, Eboh and Orrhomurum, Orogun in Ughelli North and Abraka in Ethiope East.

The construction of Sanubi-Ugono-Orogum road in Ughelli North was his brainchild and he also embarked on the distribution of motorbikes, tricycles and grinding machines to his constituents under the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Senator Omo Agege is now widely acknowledged to bring Delta State back to the political map of Nigeria in such an unprecedented manner never experienced before.

His actions and deeds at the national assembly and practical unbroken connection to his root clearly describe the quality representation never witnessed from his district and little wonder while even people from other senatorial districts in Delta State yearn for his return to the hallowed red-carpet chamber in 2019.

Otuorimuo, JP wrote this piece from Port Harcourt

