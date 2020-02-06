Omo-Agege presides over Senate plenary 

  1. Home
The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is presiding over the plenary.

Daily Trust reports that this is the first time Omo-Agege is steering the affairs of the Red Chamber seven months after he was inaugurated as the number two lawmaker in the Senate.

He occupied the seat at around 11.30am after Senate President Ahmad Lawan rose to attend to issues outside.

The plenary is still ongoing.

Detail later….

