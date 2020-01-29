Breaking News
NYSC to pay corps members N33,000 soon
  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. Omo-Agege never convicted in USA, Court rules
ADVERTISEMENT

Omo-Agege never convicted in USA, Court rules

By Clement A. Oloyede Published Date

*Dismisses suit seeking his sack

An FCT High Court in Bwari on Wednesday ruled that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has never been convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

Justice Othman Musa held that in view of that there was no basis for Omo-Agege to answer in the affirmative in the INEC’s Form CF001 that he has been convicted of any offence.

The judge held that as such the deputy senate president has not committed any perjury as canvassed by the plaintiff.

The judge thereafter dismissed the suit and awarded the cost of N1million in favour of Omo-Agege.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.