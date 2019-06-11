  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Omo-Agege emerges Deputy Senate President
ADVERTISEMENT

Omo-Agege emerges Deputy Senate President

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date
Deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has emerged as the Deputy Senate president of the ninth National Assembly having polled 68 votes, while Senator Ike Ekweremadu polled 37 votes.

Our corespondent reports that there was one void vote. In all, 106 senators-elect voted, with Senate President Ahmad Lawan not voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.