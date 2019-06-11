Omo-Agege emerges Deputy Senate President

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has emerged as the Deputy Senate president of the ninth National Assembly having polled 68 votes, while Senator Ike Ekweremadu polled 37 votes.

Our corespondent reports that there was one void vote. In all, 106 senators-elect voted, with Senate President Ahmad Lawan not voting.

