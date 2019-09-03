  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Olympic Qualifier: Falcons beat Algeria 3-0 on aggregate, through to 3rd round
ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic Qualifier: Falcons beat Algeria 3-0 on aggregate, through to 3rd round

By juddleonard@yahoo.com Published Date
The quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Adekunle Jasper and Rosemary Chukwuma after their victory in the women’s 4x100 meters race yesterday
The quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Adekunle Jasper and Rosemary Chukwuma after their victory in the women’s 4x100 meters race yesterday

The Super Falcons moved to the third round of CAF’s 2020 Tokyo Women Football Qualifiers after beating Algeria 1-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday to qualify 3-0 aggregate.

The Falcons had defeated the North Africans 2-0 in the first leg in Algiers, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The African champions’ foreign-based players, who were absent in the first leg, could not make a statement with their performance in the first half of the match.

The attack led by FC Barcelona Women forward Asisat Oshoala were however asking all the questions as they piled pressure on the Desert ladies in search of a goal.

The Algerians, on the other hand, were solid in the defence to keep the Falcons at bay.

However, luck ran out on the visitors as Oshoala made a brilliant solo run for a perfect finish in the 59th minute.

The lone goal was enough to send Thomas Dennerby side to the third round against either Mali or Cote d’Ivoire. (NAN)

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.