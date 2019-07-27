Oluwo writes Buhari on insecurity, says Nigeria indivisible

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Saturday, wrote an open letter to President Muhammad Buhari on the current security challenges across the nation.

The first-class traditional ruler from Osun State, who suggested solutions to the challenges, stressed that the country is indivisible.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recommended that the nation’s security should go digital, explaining that security boost could optionally be assured through mandatory and timely provision of electronic national identity card for everyone on Nigeria soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monarch also suggested that as a short term mechanism, kidnapping cases should be given accelerated hearing and death penalty should be the punishment for culprits.

He warned that: “There is no justifiable excuse for injustice. Injustice is only justified when matching penalty is meted. The change is in action. Let two, three to four culpable kidnappers taste death, then, we will breathe air of peace.”

Oluwo appealed to Buhari to assent to a legislation that would compel education for Fulani children and enact strict punishment for parents refusing to educate their children.

His letter read in part: “The recent security threat emanating from incessant kidnapping by bad elements or alleged Fulani herdsmen, most especially in the south western Nigeria is not without general knowledge.

“Many brainstorming sessions have been conducted by stakeholders. Just three days ago, I was with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at Osun State Government House, Osogbo, Osun State, addressing the same burning issue.

“I’ve suggested both long term and short term solutions for policy makers’ attention. One of those suggestions was adopted by some State Assemblies recently.

“I met Nigeria as Nigeria. There were hurdles but our fathers managed themselves despite diverse ethnic background. As a pragmatic leader, I’m hopeful you are on toe to run peacefully.

“I’ve seen many survivors of war including Professors, Doctors, Ministers, and even kings lining up with plates begging for food. Human eating human during war. Nothing except your cloth is yours in a war zone, provided not naked at the point of attack. Is this what some are drumming? Who will pray to line up begging for food? Do this people know about war in 21st century?

“As a responsible father, I will never go with bloodshed. No father will pray to lose his children. No father will want to be childless and turn barren at menopause. No one will prefer turning a beggar in the land of hope.

“There is an understandable way of killing a rat without shedding blood. We shouldn’t forget in haste event have overtaking Voodoos and traditional war instruments.

“A fighter jet can destroy thousands in jiffy. Mr. President, I say no to war. War is older than us all. “Òkun ki o ruru, kawa ruru” meaning you don’t fuel a burning fire”. Mr. President, I want to urge you, call every opinion leaders to order to stage a caution of their utterances at this moment. If you can’t be peace we want, don’t be agent of chaos.

“In my own assessment your excellency, the solutions to the trauma are two – Short term and long term. My domain is the highest host of the fulani in Osun State. Before the escalation of the kidnapping menace, I’ve visited the Fulani in my domain mandating formal education and threatened to arrest parents of teen children rearing cattle during school hours. They obliged although not completely.

“Recently, Seriki Fulani brought one of their children who graduated from university to my palace. Understanding is key while education is the door to peace. I want to appeal to your Excellency to assent a legislation that will compel education for children and enact strict punishment for parents refusing to educate their children.

“Additionally, growth is gradual. Our security should go digital. If not now, who else is our Messiah? Nigeria security should be strengthened. The boost can optionally be assured through mandatory and timely provision of electronic national identity card for everyone on Nigeria soil such that the security force can accost and demand for identification anywhere and anytime. With digital ID card, the security can track suspicious members of the society.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App