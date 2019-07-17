Oluwo urges compulsory education for Fulani children

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged the Federal Government to make formal education compulsory for all Fulani children.

He said the nomadic schools built by past governments were folding up as Fulani, for whom those schools were meant, refused to send their children there.

According to the first-class traditional ruler, “the future is in the classroom, not in the bush.”

He spoke in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, yesterday when he led over 20 traditional rulers on a congratulatory visit to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his election victory at the Supreme Court.

Oluwo, who flayed some Fulani using teenagers as herdsmen, urged the Federal Government to make education, at least to the secondary level, compulsory for Fulani children.

“I’ve visited the Fulani under my watch. We are intimate since time immemorial with understandable symbiotic relationship. We understand each other till date. I did not only appeal, but also threatened to arrest their parents for refusing to give quality education to their children.

“Lack of quality education will unavoidably breed banditry. Strict penalty for kidnappers is a short term solution; while mandating quality education is a long term panacea.The government should design a modality for preferential monitoring to ensure Fulani herdsmen are in school.

