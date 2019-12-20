Oluwo unveils multi-million naira youth empowerment programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has launched a multi million naira empowerment programme for Osun youths.

He unveiled the scheme yesterday in Iwo at an event tagged “A Day Employability and Entrepreneurship Summit” organised by Arise and Impact Nigerian Youths Initiative in partnership with Uniplan Integrated Services.

The first-class traditional ruler noted that he fought for his ancestral throne to promote the potentials of the youth, asking them to innovate ideas capable of challenging the old orders.

Oluwo announced a N2 million take-off of the empowerment scheme, imploring beneficiaries to judiciously use the privilege to shape their future and benefit the country.

“Each beneficiary will be given #100,000 to support his/her business. 10 out of the participants at this summit will be selected while the rest 10 will be distributed to the three local governments of Iwoland- Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We will test run the youth empowerment scheme with N2m for a start while we float the scheme fully next year.

“I expect Nigerian youths to be digital in thinking, but the feedback from some of them is not encouraging. As a traditional ruler, I’ve led several struggles against traditional corruption but to my amazement, I see few youth still condemning such move”

“I want to appeal to the youth for a change of mind. The system we met on ground is not working. We will stop complaining the day youths are ready to challenge the old styles on ground,” he said

Oluwo lauded the organiser of the summit, Mutallub Yusuf Olagold, for committing his resources to lifting youths out of mental and physical poverty

