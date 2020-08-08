Oluwo to Sanwo-Olu: Replace Tinubu Square with BolaTinubu’s image

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on Lagos State Governor , Babajide Sanwo Olu to replace the Tinubu Square in Lagos with the image of former Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom he described as a modern liberator of human mental capacity.

Oluwo, in a statement weekend by his spokesman, Alli Ibraheem, described the Late Efurunoye Tinubu as a schemist who got her fame and wealth through aiding and selling of slaves, saying honouring such an image is an insult to the victims of slave trade.

He stated Yoruba heroes are known for exceptional virtues and attributes and not promoters of agenda that consumed thousands of the Yorubas.

Oluwo said Efurunoye was a promoter of slave trade, earned her wealth through slavery, questioning the merit of putting the monument of such a personality at the commercial centre of Lagos State.

Oba Akanbi said: “Yoruba heroes are unique. They are remembered and celebrated for demonstrating exceptional virtues in making positive changes. I’m yet to fathom what could have led to honouring Efurunoye Tinubu with a square at the commercial centre of Lagos”

“I appeal to the state government to replace the monument with the image of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who have sacrificed and still committed to liberating human mental capacity. He built leaders. He made leaders and made them independent. The distinction is clear and visible. A letter is on the way personally written to the Lagos State Government.

Oluwo argued that Efurunoye belongs to the slave museum in Badagry.

“Those we dignified as heroes should be worthy to challenge aspiring generation on what should be done to qualify them as an hero. I’m not condemning the past but only correcting it. Our children,when exposed to history of Efurunoye Tinubu, may question our motive. The path of honour should be promoted. I urge the Lagos State Governor to replace the monument with the image of a bridge builder,” he added

