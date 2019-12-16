Oluwo divorces Jamaican wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has divorced his Jamaican wife, Ms Chanel Chin, over irreconcilable differences.

The monarch, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Alli Ibraheem, urged members of the public not to treat his ex-wife as a queen any longer.

The Oluwo wished the former wife well in her future endeavour, and kept sealed lips on what must have transpired between him and the wife that resulted to the divorce.

According to the statement, “This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.”

