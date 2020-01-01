Oluwo decries marginalisation, begs Buhari to site college of education in Iwo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to site one of the six newly approved Federal Colleges of Education in Iwo.

The Federal Government had recently approved creation of new Federal Colleges of Education in six states, including Osun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwo, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, decried that his town had, over the years, been marginalised in terms of federal presence.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He asked Buhari to correct the wrong by locating a Federal College of Education in Iwo, emphasising that major towns in Osun State already have federal institutions.

The royal father stated: “As at 1931, Iwo was the fifth largest town in Nigeria behind Ibadan, Kano, Lagos and Ogbomoso. All the others had reaped the benefits of their sizes with infrastructural facilities.

“Regrettably, despite the fact that Iwo is the most populous local government in Osun State, there is no federal institution in the town; a situation which has robbed the town of expected growth among the four named towns.

“It is disheartening watching those towns which were ranked alongside Iwo becoming mega cities with up-to-date amenities provided by the federal and state governments.

“I am not holding it against President Buhari’s administration of just five years. But I am now calling on him to use his good office to site the proposed Federal College of Education here in my town.

“We have land and all other resources that would be needed to ensure the school takes off at the right time.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App