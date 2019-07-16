Olusi disagrees with Obasanjo over position on insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

An elder statesman and prominent Lagos community leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi has disagreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo about his position on the insecurity in the country.

He said the former President’s conclusion about insecurity in his new letter was faulty.

Obasanjo had, on Monday, predicted doom for the country if the security situation was not urgently nipped in the bud by the government.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Olusi, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), opined that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing its best to address insecurity in the country.

He also called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s efforts by exposing those he accused of fueling the insecurity because of their opposition to the present administration.

“All these cries in respect of attacks, insecurity are being organized by some people who are opposed to the present administration of our country,” he said.

Olusi also believes that despite the many predictions that Nigeria might disintegrate because of the series of attacks and killings, there was no cause for alarm.

He said, “I think we need to concede that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is an elderstateman, a former President, a Nigerian in his own right and he has all rights to make his views known in respect of the happenings in the country.

“Having considered that, I want to say that I, as an observer, and a citizen, do not accept the conclusion of the former President.”

He called on the Federal Government “to examine, investigate properly all the allegations, all the incidents, all the attacks, all the kidnappings happening all over our country.”

“However, I want to say that the President is trying his very best and I would urge all Nigerians to rise up to the occasion to support the government to expose all the people who are planning all sorts of imagination,” he added.

