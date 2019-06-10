Oluomo, Elemide battle for Ogun Assembly speakership

ADVERTISEMENT

Except last minutes change of mind, the immediate Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo representing Ifo I, and a member-elect for Odeda constituency, Elemide Oludaisi, will slug it out for the speaker’s seat in today’s inauguration of the 9th Assembly.

The battle, which will be a straight fight between Oluomo and Elemide, both from Ogun Central, the zone favoured to produce the next speaker, had already divided leaders of the ruling APC in the state, Daily Trust reliably gathered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 26 members expected in the 9th Assembly, APC has 15; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) 7; African Democratic Congress (ADC) 3, while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has one.

Our correspondent gathered that the former Governor Olusegun Osoba-led APC structure which produced Governor Dapo Abiodun following the party’s implosion and fallout with immediate past Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, had failed to reach consensus over the choice of the next speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Informed sources told Daily Trust that Abiodun backed Olumo to emerge as the speaker, while Osoba was rooting for Elemide as one of his political sons.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, told our correspondent that Abiodun was not part of any deal, as he had not endorsed anybody for speakership.

Also speaking with Daily Trust, the spokesman of the state’s Caretaker Committee of APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, said the leadership of the party had not endorsed anybody for the speakership.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App