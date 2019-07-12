Olubadan installs Oyekanmi as 14th Iyalode Ibadanland

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji on Friday installed the Otun Iyalode of Ibadan, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi as the 14th Iyalode of Ibadanland.

The new Iyalode emerged after the demise of the late Alhaja Aminat Abiodun who died on December 8, 2018 at the age of 93.

Speaking on behalf of Olubadan at the installation ceremony, held at his popoyemoja palace, the Agbaakin of Ibadanland, Oloye Lekan Alabi commended the governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde for his approval of the installation.

The 86-year old Iyalode Oyekanmi hailed from Ladapo family of Abebi Area of Ibadan and Balogun Ibikunle family of Ayeye Area, Ibadan.

She trained as a nurse in England in the 1960s and got married to Prince and lawyer, ‘Diti Oyekanmi from the royal Matanmi Family of Osogbo, Osun State on August 12, 1961.

She retired as a Matron at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Oba Adetunji prayed for peaceful reign and long life for the new Iyalode.

