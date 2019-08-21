Olubadan-in-council crisis: Makinde moves to settle out-of-court

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis rocking the Olubadan-in-council took another dimension on Wednesday as the state governor, Seyi Makinde, approached the court for out-of-court settlement.

In effect, the 21 elevated high chiefs may lose their crown if the government withdraw the case out of the Court of Appeal.

Daily Trust learnt that the state governor approached the Registry of the Court of Appeal, Ibadan on Tuesday August 20, 2019 to enlist the litigation between the state government and the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Osi Olubadan, Senator Rasidi Ladoja.

The immediate-past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, had on Sunday August 27, 2017 installed 21 Olubadan high chiefs as kings in their domains, which generated crisis in the Olubadan-in-council.

The Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Osi Olubadan, High chief Rasidi Ladoja in separate suits, had instituted court action against the decision of the government to elevate the high chiefs to the status of beaded crown kings just as the state government lost in court.

Following the court decision that the state has no power to elevate the high chiefs, the immediate-past governor appealed the case which is still pending at the Appeal Court before the incumbent governor decided to settle out-of-court.

Daily Trust gathered that the terms of the settlement included the fact that the new administration of Oyo state stands on the rule of law and the two parties have also recognised the fact that the House of Assembly has not amended the Chiefs Law of Oyo state.

The source further revealed that the governor of the state has agreed to reconcile all parties involved in the chieftaincy crisis in order to protect the sanctity of Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system.

The two parties also want the terms to be made based on the judgement of the appellate court, saying each of the parties shall bear the costs they incurred on the litigation.

