Olubadan crisis: Mogajis laud Makinde for withdrawing suit from appeal court

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the withdrawal of the Olubadan-in-council suit from the court of appeal by the Oyo state government, the head of families, otherwise known as Mogajis on Sunday submitted that the people of Ibadanland are now happy with the governor of the state, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde.

The Mogajis urged the people of Ibadanland to understand the judgement of the court of appeal by returning it to a lower court for settlement, rather than engaging in twisting the judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the spokesman of the family heads in Ibadanland, Mogaji Wale Oladoja, urged the people to consider the peace of Ibadanland as paramount rather than fuelling a crisis that was supposed to be a family affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further said the people of the Ibadanland are resolute on ensuring that the chieftaincy crisis are resolved and peace returns to the family of Olubadan-in-council without delay.

The statement reads: “Without mincing words, Governor Seyi Makinde has made us proud on withdrawal of the suit seeking appeal of the Olubadan chieftaincy legal battle. The family members send their warm greeting to the governor that they are happy with his move to ensure the case is withdrawn.

“With all indications, Makinde has proved that he has the interest of Ibadan land and the entire Oyo state in mind. We therefore appeal to our High Chiefs to accept the move of withdrawing the suit for peace, progress and prosperity of our land.

“We therefore appreciate the effort of Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, for their role in ensuring that peace returns to the family of Olubadan-in-council and the personal conviction of Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun to see the course as a family affair and his advocate for peace.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App