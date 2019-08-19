Olubadan, Balogun, Ladoja, others begin reconciliation process

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun; and Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja on Monday reconvened to find lasting solution to the crisis in the Olubadan in council.

Others at the meeting are; the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi and the Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade.

Today’s meeting was the second of such in two years, after former Governor Abiola Ajimobi elevated some chiefs to crown-wearing status which created divisions in the Olubadan council.

However, the Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi sent words that he would not be able to attend because he is on vacation abroad, with his children.

Though the detail of the meeting was not disclosed, our correspondent learnt that part of the decisions of the council was the penalty of N250,000 and a carton of Schnapps imposed on the Baale of Lalupon for a crime he committed against the Olubadan.

