Old guard boost Chelsea

Whereas Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has based his Chelsea revival on youngsters, this week he has been singing the praises of his older professionals. I wrote at the beginning of the season that Pedro, in my opinion, was the player capable of taking over from Eden Hazard when he moved to Spain however Lampard thought otherwise and Pedro has been used sparingly to make way for upcoming youngsters. The 4-0 thrashing of Everton last weekend and against Carlo Ancelotti, a manager who has achieved everything in football, was the result of a brilliant 32-year-old Pedro who ran for two-thirds of the pitch for his goal. He was ably backed up by Olivier Giroud (33) and Willian (31). Lampard recognised that perhaps the old guard are sometimes better suited to getting results and is spending time doing more to blend the ages in training so the younger players can learn from their elders.

Levy downbeat on Tottenham spending big money

The writing is on the wall for Tottenham following their defeat in the Europa League Cup to German Bundesliga team Leipzig. Jose Mourinho has said he will win trophies whilst at the club and he believes in himself, the players and his club, however, the current injury list is affecting his plans. Chief Executive Daniel Levy has now waded into the Spur’s “work in progress” by saying that unless the club qualifies for the Champions League next season their ability to spend in the summer transfer market will be seriously affected. At present they are eighth in the table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and four behind Manchester United. In a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, Levy explained that the club is determined to make their stars like home grown Harry Winks rather than splash out big sums of money. The worry around the club is that Jose Mourhino will become unsettled if money is not available because he blames their recent losses on the injury list which includes Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son and players who have left such as Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier. Mourhino says he needs to spend and if that does not happen then expect fireworks!

Willian and Chelsea still do not agree

Considering that Chelsea midfielder Willian has been a great success for the Blues over the past two seasons, it is surprising that his contract dispute has not been sorted out. Talks between the Brazilian’s representatives and the club have stalled because 31-year-old Willian wants a three-year extension to his contract, due to expire in June, and the club want to give him only two years. Both Juventus and Barcelona might be interested in signing him on a free in June but Chelsea told me this week that no firm approaches have been made. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have also expressed possible interest.

Beckham hijacking Silva deal

As I have already written for you, Manchester City midfield maestro David Silva will be leaving the club in June. He has discussed a move to American MLS team New York City. However, I learned yesterday that David Beckham, President and part owner of new club Inter Miami is hoping to hijack Silva’s proposed move and instead sign for his Florida based team. Beckham has promised to make Silva one of the highest paid players in the MLS. Silva has also been linked to several Chinese clubs but he favours America.

Luke Shaw fits in perfectly

Football is a strange game! Under Jose Mourhino, Luke Shaw had a torrid time, lost his England place and spent a lot of time in the reserves. Under Ole Gunner Solskjaer he has thrived and made the left side of centre-back his own. It is a position which Solskjaer uses a lot and especially with the more demanding fixtures. He adopts a 3-5-2 formation and Shaw fits in perfectly when the team is soaking up pressure from first rate forwards like those of Manchester City and Liverpool. At only 24 years-of-age Luke has become a senior figure for the youngsters to model themselves on. Since the arrival of Solskjaer Luke has seen his career get back on track. He is also enjoying becoming a father recently and there is a smile on his face during training. He said, “We are working hard in training but everyone is enjoying it. I’m really enjoying it, playing left of the back three but I’ll play anywhere for the manager.” Luke’s performances have been exceptional in the four matches I have witnessed this season.

Klopp all smiles over Milner and Henderson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a happy man this week. His veteran “Mr Dependable” James Milner is back in the team after another injury layoff. His goal line clearance last weekend against Bournemouth gained as big a cheer from the Anfield supporters as the goals of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Milner has signed a two-year extension to his contract which at 34 years of age shows how much Klopp values him and last weekend he was man of the match. To enhance Klopp’s smile, Jordan Henderson returned to full training this week following a ham string injury and was in the Liverpool team which lost 3-2 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Ayew finally starts scoring

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he recognised last season the quality of Ghanaian Jordan Ayew even though he wasn’t scoring the goals he was bought to deliver. It has taken years for Ayew to adjust to the Premier League and gain the confidence needed but he is now showing it in abundance. Ayew scored his eighth goal this season and his second in consecutive matches which is more than his previous two seasons combined. Hodgson says it is his athleticism and persistence to chase down a ball that has made his such a threat in front of goal. Developing his strength has also helped him improve.

Shaqiri could be moving on from Liverpool

It must be admitted that the talents of Xherdan Shaqiri have not been missed by Liverpool this season during his injury periods. His transfer from Stoke City for a mere £13million was an easy decision for the Reds and the player himself. However, he has been a bit part player with only 10 appearances in all competitions and his last match was on January 11th when he came on as a late substitute in the 1-0 win against Tottenham. His last start was against Watford in mid-December. There is no doubting Shaqiri’s ability but he is not really required at Anfield and those injuries have played a part in limiting his transition from Stoke to Anfield. Under manager Jurgen Klopp players like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have thrived but Shaqiiri has been pushed into the background. Liverpool are left in only two big competitions and it is unlikely that his involvement will improve and I have picked up whispers that any bids for Shaqiri would be seriously considered. Both Roma and Sevilla would have taken him to Italy or Spain during January but their interest was rejected by Liverpool management however I understand things would be different in the upcoming summer transfer period and the talented Swiss could be moving on.

