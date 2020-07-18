Olatunde appointed National Assembly acting clerk

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has appointed Mr Ojo Amos Olatunde as Acting Clerk to the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement on Friday signed by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

Others appointed are: Bala Yabani Mohammed as Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan as Acting Clerk, Senate and Yusuf Asir Danbatta as Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission.

Patrick A. Giwa is to remain Clerk, House of Representatives pending his retirement in November, 2020.

The Chairman said the appointments were approved at an emergency meeting of the Commission held Friday.

He added that all the appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointment of Olatunde puts to rest the controversy over the tenure of the immediate former Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

The commission had, on Wednesday, asked Sani-Omolori and 150 other management staff to proceed on retirement having reached the retirement period of 35 years of service.

But Sani-Omolori dismissed the directive, citing a revised Condition of Service, which raised the retirement period to 40 years in service, and retirement age to 65 years.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the Commission lacks the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

The Commission, on Thursday, queried the embattled Sani-Omolori for “gross insubordination to a constituted authority”.

The Chairman said Sani-Omolori has no authority to dictate anything to it as an employee of the Commission.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App