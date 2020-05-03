Okoye: D’Tigers talented enough for podium finish at Tokyo Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

An experienced member of Nigeria’s senior male basketball team, D’Tigers, Spain based Stanley Okoye has said the team boasts of talented players who can make podium finish at both the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Afrobasketchampionship.

The member of the 2015 team that won Nigeria’s first ever Afrobasket title in Tunisia reiterated that judging by the talents in the team, the D’Tigers can be among the best in the world.

“For us, we have always talked about it. We want a medal. We have to look forward to the Olympics. We want to stay on the podium.”

In addition, the Herbalife Gran Canaria of Spain small forward said the team would have done incredibly well if they had advanced from their group at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

“At the 2019 World Cup, I felt like we had the opportunity if we had gotten out of the group stage, we would have had a decent run to get a medal.”

Currently ranked 23rd in the world and first in Africa, the 29 year old is certain that D’Tigers can win its second ever Afrobasket gold in 2022.

