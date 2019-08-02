  1. Home
Okowa warns public officers against corruption

By Victor Sorokwu, Asaba Published Date
Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has charged political office holders in the state on prudent management of funds.

He said top government functionaries should be mindful of any manifestation of graft, impropriety and corruption as his administration strove for a stronger state.

Speaking in Asaba yesterday at the inauguration of the Boards of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency as well as Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Okowa said political appointees were expected to be transparent in their activities.

He said: “Prudent fund management demands zero tolerance for any manifestation of graft, impropriety and corruption and I, therefore, urge you to strive to live above board and employ transparency in the conduct of all your duties as selflessness is key.

“Our vision of a strong Delta is aimed at transforming the state into an inter-connected and united entity; that means we have to work hard to bring development to our people, not only to enhance their general welfare, but as a way of building sustainable peace,” he said.

