Okowa tells Nigerian preachers to emulate Bonnke

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerian ministers of the Gospel to emulate the life and ministry of renowned German Evangelists, who toured nooks and crannies of Nigeria and Africa, preaching the Salvation of Christ with huge sacrifice.

Okowa made the remarks at the backdrop of the transition on to glory of the renowned Evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, on December 7 at 79.

Bonnke, founder of Christ for all Nations (CfaN), has preached the gospel in parts of Delta, across Nigeria and Africa; was reputed to have led over 77 million people to Christ in his over 60 years of envangelical ministry.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor said Evangelist Bonnke will be sincerely missed by those whose lives he impacted with his in Africa, America and other parts of the world.

He expressed appreciation to the late Bonnke for being a role model to many preachers in Africa and urged other religious leaders to emulate the sacrifice and commitment to the people of Africa as exemplified by the late Evangelist.

“The news of the passing of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke came to me as a shock but I am consoled by the fact that his was a life of great impact and abiding accomplishments.

“He was an incredible preacher of the gospel of Christ and I commend him for his contributions to the growth of evangelism in Africa and beyond.

“He will be sorely missed by those whose lives he impacted greatly in his over 60 years in evangelical ministry.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I express my profound condolences to his wife, Annie; his children – Kai-Uwe, Gabrielle, Susie – and grandchildren as well as all members of Christ for all Nations (CfaN).

“It is my prayer that God will grant the family and all those who mourn him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

