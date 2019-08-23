Okowa sets agenda for Keyamo

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), on his inauguration as Minister of State, Niger Delta.

Okowa said Keyamo’s appointment was well deserved, considering his antecedents as a lawyer of repute and urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bare on his new job in order to address the myriad of challenges bedevilling the Niger Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Okowa alluded to Keyamo’s achievements as an eminent legal practitioner and expressed confidence that the minister would use his office to attract infrastructural development to Delta and the Niger Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika Thursday in Asaba, Okowa said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious son, Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), on his appointment as Minister of State, Niger Delta.”

“Given the antecedents of Olorogun Keyamo as a brilliant and cerebral lawyer, I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in changing the current narrative of infrastructural deficit, poverty and environmental degradation in Niger Delta.”

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for finding an illustrious Deltan worthy to serve in his ‘Next Level’ cabinet.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App