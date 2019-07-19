Okowa nominates final batch of commissioners

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sent the last batch of commissioner- nominees to the Delta State House of Assembly.

The governor also forwarded to the house names of the boards of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission (DESOPADEC), Delta State Capital Development Agency, Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency and the Local Government Service Commission.

Names of the commissioners-designate are Mr. Aniagwu Charles (current Chief Press Secretary), Mr. Matthew Tsekiri, Hon. Emman Amgbaduba, Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga and Dr. Mondi Ononye. Others are Mrs. Gbubemi Ikoko, Mr. Christian Onogba, Mr. Omamofe Joseph Pirah and Chief Henry Sakpra.

