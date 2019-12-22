Breaking News
Navy arrests 24 suspects, seizes 1,831 bags of riceFG rejects religious freedom violation tag, says it feeds on discredited narrative
  1. Home
  2. Tribute
  3. Okowa, Ihedioha, Ribadu, others grace memorial service of late Ogwashi-uku monarch
ADVERTISEMENT

Okowa, Ihedioha, Ribadu, others grace memorial service of late Ogwashi-uku monarch

By Victor Sorokwu, Asaba Published Date

Governors Ifeanyi of Delta State and Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State Saturday graced the memorial service for the late Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi (Prof.) Chukwuka Okonjo, in his country home Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State

Late Prof. Obi Okonjo who died at 91 was the monarch of Ogwashi-uku and father of the former finance minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iwuala.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the thanksgiving service which held at Immanuel Anglican Church, Ogwashi-Uku, the Bishop, Diocese of Asaba Anglican Communion, Bishop Justus Mogekeu described late Prof Obi Okonjo as a man of many ideas.

He admonished his audience to live right and impact others positively in order to attract the mercies of God even at death and make haven, nothing that the two phenomenon; power of born and death cannot be changed by any man.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.