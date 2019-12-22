Okowa, Ihedioha, Ribadu, others grace memorial service of late Ogwashi-uku monarch

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors Ifeanyi of Delta State and Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State Saturday graced the memorial service for the late Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi (Prof.) Chukwuka Okonjo, in his country home Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State

Late Prof. Obi Okonjo who died at 91 was the monarch of Ogwashi-uku and father of the former finance minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iwuala.

At the thanksgiving service which held at Immanuel Anglican Church, Ogwashi-Uku, the Bishop, Diocese of Asaba Anglican Communion, Bishop Justus Mogekeu described late Prof Obi Okonjo as a man of many ideas.

He admonished his audience to live right and impact others positively in order to attract the mercies of God even at death and make haven, nothing that the two phenomenon; power of born and death cannot be changed by any man.

