Okowa celebrates oldest professor in Nigeria at 94

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Saturday, felicitated with the Asagba of Asaba HRM Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, CFR, oldest professor in Nigeria as he turned 94 years on Sunday July 27, 2019.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and commissioner designate, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the governor, on behalf of the government and people of Delta State, joined the people of Asaba and Anioma nation, in celebrating the nonagenarian monarch on his 94th birthday and 28th coronation anniversary.

He observed that the monarch’s 28 years reign as the 13th Asagba of Asaba has witnessed tremendous improvement in community relations, peace and prosperity of his domain, Asaba.

According to Governor Okowa: “As one of the oldest traditional rulers in the country and the oldest living Professor, the sterling leadership qualities of the royal father, over the years earned him numerous recognition and awards.

“The maturity and wisdom of the royal father in administering his domain, consistently ensuring peace and development, and promoting a strong appetite for education and commerce among his people is extolling.

“The nonagenarian has, over the years, successfully sustained the heritage of patience, tolerance and good neighbourliness that was bequeathed by his ancestors, and taken his people to new heights of integration into the global community”, Okowa eulogised.

The Governor affirms that the monarch had brought his solid intellectual pedigree and global exposure to bear on the leadership of the traditional institution which he inherited 28 years ago.

