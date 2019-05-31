Breaking News
BREAKING: Liverpool release Champions League final squad
Okowa appoints Ebie SSG, makes key apointments

By Victor Sorokwu, Asaba Published Date
Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa of Delta State
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has announced the appointment of Hon. Chiedu Ebie as Secretary To State Government.

In a statement on Friday, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, MR. Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Governor Okowa, also approved the following key appointments which take immediate effect:  Olorugun David Edevbie, Chief of Staff; and Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser.

The governor  said that the appointments take immediate effect.

