Okowa appoints Ebie SSG, makes key apointments

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has announced the appointment of Hon. Chiedu Ebie as Secretary To State Government.

In a statement on Friday, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, MR. Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Governor Okowa, also approved the following key appointments which take immediate effect: Olorugun David Edevbie, Chief of Staff; and Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser.

The governor said that the appointments take immediate effect.

