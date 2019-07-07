Okorocha’s daughter sues Governor Ihedioha, Imo CP, demands N5bn

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 elections and daughter of Rochas Okorocha -the immediate past governor of the state- Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, has dragged the Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha and five others before a Federal High Court.

She is suing them over the invasion of her shopping complex, the House of Freeda Limited, by members of the Committee on Recovery of Government Property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also joined in the suit with No: FHC/OW/CS/92/2019 are the state Commissioner of Police, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Chairman of the Committee on Recovery of Government Property, Jasper Ndubuaku; Kenneth Anaeme and Christian Obiano respectively.

In a Motion on Notice filed before the court, the applicants sought among other orders, “a declaration that the respondents acts of forcibly breaking and entering on the 27th day of June of 2019, the business premises and/ or the building complex of the 1st Applicant known as or called House of Freeda, situate and lying at Klm 1 Port Harcourt Road, Owerri beside Greatwood Hotel, New Owerri and there from carting away property without the consent and Authority of the 1st applicant are unlawful and amount to gross violation of the fundamental Rights of the 1st applicant as provided for and preserved under section 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 199 and Articles 14 and 21 (2)of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A declaration that the respondents’ acts of beating up, wounding, torturing and rough handling of the staff of the Applicants namely; Nathaniel Okon and Abiodun Alli, using their thugs and hoodlums are unlawful and amount to gross violation of the fundamental Right of the 1st Applicant”.

It also sought the award of “N5 billion as exemplary damages against the respondents for forcibly and/ or viet armis invading the premises of the 1st Applicant known as and called House of Freeda.

“An Order of perpetual injunction, restraining the Respondents from further threatening, beating up, wounding and torturing the Applicants and/ or abusively handling any members of Staff of the 1st and 2ndApplicants.

“An Order of perpetual injunction, restraining the Respondents, their agents, privies and/ or workmen or any other person mandated by the Respondents, or any of them, howsoever from entering and/ or further entering or carting away any other properties of the 1st and 2ndApplicants whether individually or jointly owned, including but not limited to the following properties; House of Freeda, East High College, East High Academy, El Freeda Foundation and West Brook Hotels”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App