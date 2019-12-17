Okorocha reinstatement: I remained for APC “philosophy, agenda”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Imo governor and now senator Rochas Okorocha says his belief in the “philosophy and agenda” of All Progressives Congress (APC) made him remain in the party despite the injustices he suffered.

He spoke after his suspension and lifted and him reinstated by the party’s national working committee, saying the committee acted well.

A statement released in the wake of the suspension by his special media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, said, “Okorocha has always been a very good party man and shall continue in that regard. He shall also continue to work committedly for the good of the Party and also join hands with other leaders of the Party to ensure that the party remains strong in Imo, grows rapidly in the South-East and consolidates at the national level.”

