Okorocha leases out Imo hospitals to churches, military

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has leased out some state-owned hospitals to some agencies and non-governmental organisations under a private partnership participation (PPP) arrangement.

He said the idea was to make the projects more viable for the interest of the state.

Okorocha, who spoke at the Government House in Owerri, while signing the agreement for the lease, said that his government spent N30 billion in constructing 30 hospitals in the state with each costing N1 billion.

Among the projects were the Ogwa General Hospital which was handed over to Anglican Diocese of Owerri in perpetuity, the Ehime Mbano General Hospital, and Isiala Mbano Hospital which were leased out to the Anglican Dioceses of Okigwe South and Isi Mbano respectively for 25 years with a moratorium of 18 months while they are to pay N100,000 to the government yearly.

The Lord’s Chosen church and the Claretian got Ohaji Egbema General Hospital and Isu General Hospital for use as teaching hospitals of their universities while the Orlu United Medicals was given the Orlu General Hospital for lease for 25 years with a moratorium of 25 years and N100,000 yearly rental.

The governor, who urged the incoming administration to sustain the project, said that he envisaged the projects as futuristic and not for the moment.

The Army, Navy and Air Force were also given some hospitals to manage outrightly.

